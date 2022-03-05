Indore: ‘Tour de 100’ City’s cyclist comes at 8th place at international event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s cyclist came at 8th place at an international cycling event ‘Tour de 100’ and topped IN Madhya Pradesh by completing an 11,000-kilometre ride at the fastest pace. Dr RB Singh, a cyclist, who has been cycling for more than 8 years, has, thus, added another feather to his cap. Bringing laurels to the city, he is an inspiration for other cyclists in the city.

Indore is home to many cyclists who have been building up their stamina for years. More than 44 such competitors participated in the global event, ‘Tour de 100’. It was the third season of the International Cycling Challenge organized by the Cycling Club of France. The event lasted four months and required vigorous training.

Out of a total of 4,178 participants, about 44 from Madhya Pradesh took part in the event, in which Dr RB Singh from Indore finished 8th by cycling 100 km (total 11,000 km) every day for four months. He stood first in the state. The second position in the state was also bagged by an Indorean. Businessman Lokesh Trivedi secured the second position (31st global rank) by completing 7,537 km in four months. MP’s third position was also secured by a cyclist in Indore named Sunil Solanki (67th global rank). He completed cycling 6,306 km in four months.

The event was organised for 100 consecutive days and all the riders successfully completed the challenge of riding every day. “It was an opportunity to show courage and enthusiasm to complete the challenge starting at 5 in the morning regardless of the weather,” Singh said. He added that, even when the temperature fell to 6 degrees Celsius, they could not give up.

Rider Mukesh Pathak, Dr Raju Keswani and Dr Bharat Asati won the Diamond Medal in the event. Along with other riders, Devendra Singh Thakur, Rakesh Kumar Singh, Mohit Tripathi, Rajesh Hirani and Praneet Udaygir won the Platinum medal.

Many others won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, as well. The riders, after receiving their results on Saturday, said, “We ride in groups and this spirit of taking everyone along while supporting each other brings success.”

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:35 PM IST