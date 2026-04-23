Indore Tops Nation In PM SVANidhi 2.0 Implementation

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has secured the top position across India in the implementation of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) 2.0, reinforcing its reputation as a leader not only in cleanliness but also in livelihood promotion.

According to Manish Sharma, head of the urban poverty alleviation cell, Indore Municipal Corporation’s dedicated efforts led to the successful execution of the central government welfare initiative.

Since the inception of the scheme, Indore has distributed loans to 33,294 beneficiaries through banks, the highest in the country. This achievement places Indore ahead of Bengaluru, which secured second place with 25,753 cases, and Greater Mumbai, which ranked third with 24,743 cases.

Officials highlighted that Indore exceeded its assigned target of 33,028 applications by forwarding 51,982 cases to banks. Of these, 34,726 were approved and loans were successfully disbursed to 33,294 beneficiaries.

Launched in June 2020, the PM SVANidhi scheme aims to provide collateral-free working capital loans to urban street vendors. Initially offering loans of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, the scheme has now been extended until March 2030 under its revamped 2.0 version.

Under the updated scheme, loan limits have been enhanced to Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for the first two categories, while Rs 50,000 remains unchanged. Additionally, beneficiaries completing the second tranche are eligible for a credit card facility of up to Rs 30,000. The revised scheme was relaunched on Sept 17, 2025, with its portal becoming operational from Oct 1, 2025.

In the financial year 2025-26 alone, Indore recorded 16,922 loan cases of Rs 15,000, 10,117 cases of Rs 25,000 and 5,989 cases of Rs 50,000, achieving its full-year target through coordinated efforts of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) team, city mission managers and community organisers.

Cumulatively, from 2020 to the present, Indore has approved 1,87,590 loan cases across three tranches and disbursed a total amount of Rs 322.08 crore to beneficiaries, marking a significant contribution to urban livelihood enhancement.