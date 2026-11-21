Indore Tops India In PM SVANidhi 2.0 Mega City Category, Disburses Over 48,000 Street Vendor Loans | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has secured the first position in the Mega City category across the country for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi 2.0) scheme. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation secured the second position.

The SVANidhi Samman Award 2026 was presented at a ceremony held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Friday.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the award to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal and scheme in-charge Manish Sharma.

Members of the civic body's National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) team were also appreciated for their contribution.

Indore has emerged as the country's top-performing city in loan disbursements across all categories under the scheme.

Since its launch in 2020, the city has facilitated the sanction and disbursement of around 2.02 lakh loans across three tranches, amounting to Rs 362.3 crore.

Under PM SVANidhi 2.0 alone, Indore has disbursed more than 48,000 loans, the highest in the country. Against a target of 1,86,535 beneficiaries, the civic body has facilitated bank loans for over 2,02,500 street vendors, surpassing its target.

The scheme provides collateral-free working capital loans to eligible street vendors in three successive tranches of Rs 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, besides a credit card facility of up to Rs 30,000.

Beneficiaries are also linked with government welfare and social security schemes through socio-economic profiling.

Scheme in-charge Manish Sharma and Additional Commissioner Shringar Shrivastava said the corporation streamlined implementation through beneficiary identification, registration, application assistance and coordination with banks for loan approvals and disbursements.

The NULM team, including city mission managers Rajveer Dhakad, Deepti Rawat and Kishna Banait, superintendent Raghuveer Yadav, Mukesh Deharia, zonal officers, community organisers and ward in-charges, played a key role in reaching eligible vendors. Bankers also contributed to the initiative.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the corporation remained committed to ensuring that eligible street vendors received government welfare benefits and became financially empowered.

Commissioner Kshitij Singhal attributed the recognition to the collective efforts of municipal officials, employees and the NULM team.

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