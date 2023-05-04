Indore: Top Rly. Officers of construction Department camps in city

MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani has said that Chairman Railway board has informed him that to speed-up the ongoing railway projects and their proper monitoring top officers of the construction of department of railway will camp in the city.

MP Lalwani meets CRB Lahoti here on Wednesday. Lalwani demanded to speed up the rail projects related to the city. He also put demand to start 4 Vande Bharat trains from the city for Jabalpur, Jaipur, Rewa and New Delhi. He also expressed concern over the delay in projects related to the city. MP Lalwani also raised the issue of getting only one summer special train before the chairman, on which the chairman asked to consider it soon and increase the train. Lalwani talked about extending the Indore-Bhopal train up to Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

Start train for Gorakhpur Connecting Ayodhya

Govind Malu, former Vice-Chairman of Mineral Development Corporation, also meet to CRB and presented a memorandum to him. Malu demanded to run a train for Gorakhpur via Ayodhya. He said that the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready by February-2024, but Indore and Malwa do not have direct rail connectivity to Ayodhya. Same is the condition of Gorakhpur. The city needs direct rail service to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya. This will be of great convenience to the people coming and going to Ayodhya. There is no daily train service near the city for cities like Raipur, Bhilai and Durg. Indore-Jagannathpuri Humsafar Express runs only 1 day of week. Railways should run daily trains between Indore and Raipur with a convenient time table, so that passengers will not have to change trains at Bhopal to go to Chhattisgarh.