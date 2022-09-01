Indore: Top cops to search for land for Mahalaxmi Nagar thana

Rahwaasi Mahasangh members hand over a memorandum to police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said a team of senior police officers, along with the public representatives of Ward No.s 36 and 37, would soon search for suitable land in the Nipania and Pipliyakumar areas for setting up the Mahalaxmi Nagar police station. This assurance was given by Mishra to a delegation of Ward No.s 36-37 Rahwaasi Mahasangh.

The delegation, led by Ward No. 36 corporator Suresh Kurwade, handed over a memorandum to Mishra and apprised him of the increasing incidents of theft and other crimes in the Nipania and Pipliyakumar areas. The delegation told the police commissioner that the jurisdiction of Lasudia police station was very large. Nipania and Pipliyakumar were also part of the Lasudia police station jurisdiction.

“Since Lasudia police station has limited resources and staff, it can’t provide effective security in the entire area under its jurisdiction,” the delegation said.

Taking due cognisance of these facts, the delegation urged the police commissioner to expedite the process of setting up the Mahalaxmi Nagar police station after searching for a suitable plot of land for the security of the thousands of residents living in the many colonies and townships at Nipania and Pipliyakumar.

The police commissioner said top police officers were going to conduct a joint inspection of the land suggested by the Rahwaasi Mahasangh so that the construction work of the new police station could be speeded up in the area.