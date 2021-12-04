Indore: ​Token system resumed at railway reservation office



Indore



The distribution of tokens resumed at city’s railway reservation office from Friday. Many passengers had complaining that after the withdrawal of token system they had to stand in a queue for a long time, due to Covid it was unwise to stand in a queue. After the resumption of service, the passengers can now get the token and wait for their turn.

MP Shankar Lalwani reached the railway station and started the token system. When he reached there, a girl named Purnima Soni was waiting in line for getting a reservation ticket to Udaipur for her wedding. Poornima was given the first token.



Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:27 AM IST