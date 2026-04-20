Indore To Step Out For 'Chalo Mumma Walkathon' This Mother’s Day On May 10-- Check Fun Activities

A file pic of Indore influencer Aarti Maheshwari prepping public for a marathon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a powerful blend of purpose and celebration, the city will come alive this Mother’s Day as the “Chalo Mumma Walkathon” calls on families to step out for fitness, community and a cleaner future.

The walkathon, scheduled for Saturday, 9 May 2026, at Nehru Stadium, is being spearheaded by Aarti Maheshwari in association with World of Fitness and the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Anchored in the theme “Walk for Water & Clean Indore”, the initiative aims to turn a simple morning walk into a collective movement for change.

Beginning at 6:30 am and concluding at 8:30 am, the event invites mothers and children of all ages to participate, celebrating the spirit of motherhood through shared experience and active living.

Indore influencer Aarti Maheshwari with her daughter Vibhuti |

The morning promises more than just a walk. Participants will be part of an energetic atmosphere featuring Zumba sessions, along with T-shirts, caps, medals and refreshments for all registered attendees.

Speaking about the initiative, Maheshwari said, “Chalo Mumma is our way of celebrating mothers not just with words, but with action. It’s about walking together, creating memories, and contributing to a cleaner, healthier Indore while honouring the strength and love that mothers bring into our lives.”

With registrations now open, the city is poised to witness a vibrant turnout where every step taken becomes a tribute to mothers and a stride towards a better tomorrow.

For participation and registration details, interested individuals can contact Maheshwari.