Indore: To raise GST payees base, small traders are on radar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Department has started a drive to increase the base of GST payers in each district of the state. In the drive, small traders are being targeted after getting the information of these traders from the departments concerned.

According to the GST law rolled out on July 1, 2017, a service provider with an annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh and a goods supplier with an annual turnover of Rs 40 lakh should have GST registrations. But it has come to the department’s knowledge that traders and suppliers are hiding their actual turnover to remain out of the GST net.

Lokesh Kumar Jatav, commissioner, SGST department, has issued a circular to all divisional officers instructing them to increase the tax payer base. Official sources said the officers had been instructed to contact such departments as Mining, Registration, Mandis, Forest, PWD and so forth and draw up a list of new traders dealing with those departments, matching the list with the existing one that the department has.

On the basis of turnover the new tax payers should be identified and contacted for GST registrations.

According to the rules, TDS should be deducted at source and, for this, the dedicators should enrol themselves with the GST department. All urban bodies, such as municipal corporations, city development authorities and universities, come under this category. Their registration should be checked and, if they are not registered, they should be asked to get registered. In coordination with the local urban body, the list of coaching class operators, marriage garden operators, waste management companies and advertisers should be contacted and their eligibility for getting GST registration should be checked.

Beauty parlour, caterers architects etc. on radar

Suppliers of services are also on the radar of the department as new tax payees. These are beauty salons/parlours, caterers, brokerage service providers (in case of mandis), restaurants, event managers, tours and travel operators, architects, plumbers, wellness industry (gyms, yoga and Jumba class operators), consultancy services, photographers and videographers

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:26 AM IST