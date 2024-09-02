Indore To Host TiECon For Entrepreneurs, Investors, Start-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) MP has announced to host ‘TiECon MP 24’, a 2-day conference to be held in Indore on September 20 and 21.

TiE conferences are considered as one of the most premier and reputed start-up events globally bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, start-ups, tech innovators and policymakers under one roof.

Over 20 renowned speakers, from across India will be present at ‘TiECon MP 24’. They are seasoned investors with a diverse portfolio across multiple start-ups. The combined funds managed by these investment houses exceed Rs 400 crore and are continuously seeking opportunities for investment in promising start-ups and upcoming companies.

‘In the conference, we are also having TiE Global Women Programme happening first time in MP, for the upcoming and aspiring women entrepreneurs from MP.

A separate start-up pitch segment has also been designed for college students,’ Jay Jain, president, TiE MP said. ‘We have seen a notable surge in investor interest in start-ups from Madhya Pradesh.

In the past two years alone, more than 10 companies from MP have collectively raised over Rs 200 crore from various investors, venture capitalists and fund houses. This highlights the untapped potential of the region. TiECon MP 24 will drive collaboration and growth by connecting the dots between various stakeholders in the ecosystem.’