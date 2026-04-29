Indore To Host One-Day Job Fair On May 4, Over 300 Vacancies On Offer | AI Generated Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day job fair is being organised under the Yuva Sangam programme in Indore district to provide youth with opportunities for employment, self-employment, and apprenticeships.

The job fair will be conducted by the District Employment Office, under the guidance of the district administration, on May 4 at the District Employment Office premises (District Industries Centre complex) from 10.30 am to 3 pm.

At the fair, in addition to employment opportunities, youth will be provided guidance regarding loan procedures for starting their own businesses, as well as information on various self-employment schemes. The programme aims to inspire the youth to become self-reliant by connecting them with diverse employment-oriented opportunities.

The deputy director of the District Employment Office said that numerous reputed companies will participate in the fair, including LBG Steel, Distil Education, Dee Tee Industries, ITL Industries, Mosaic Pvt Ltd and Coderwing. These companies will conduct preliminary selection for over 300 vacant positions.

Employment opportunities offering attractive salary packages will be available for various positions such as digital marketing, quality engineer, back office, computer operator, sales, BPO, loader supervisor, technician, fitter, turner, machinist and welder. Representatives from the participating companies will conduct interviews with applicants to carry out the preliminary selection process.