Indore To Host EndoSpineCon 2026 From September 25, Over 100 Delegates Expected | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advanced endoscopic spine surgery is emerging as an important minimally invasive option for treating several spinal conditions, with selected procedures now possible through an incision as small as 7-10 mm.

The technique uses a high-definition camera to provide a clear view of nerves and surrounding structures during surgery.

To discuss the latest developments and surgical techniques, EndoSpineCon 2026 will be organised in Indore from Sep 25 to 27 by the Indore Spinal Welfare Society and Indore Spine Surgeon Association.

The theme of the conference is “From Learning Curve to Global Excellence”.

Organising secretary Dr Prasad Patgaonkar said more than 100 delegates and around 31 national and international faculty members are expected to participate.

Experts from India and abroad, including specialists from Maharashtra and Uzbekistan, will share their experience and surgical expertise during the three-day conference.

He said the minimally invasive approach aims to reduce damage to surrounding muscles and tissues. In selected patients, this may result in less postoperative pain and comparatively faster recovery.

However, the technique is not suitable for every patient or spinal condition, and treatment is decided based on the disease, severity and other medical factors.

A major feature will be a hands-on cadaveric workshop on Sep 27, allowing participating surgeons to gain practical exposure to various endoscopic procedures.

Sessions will cover basic to advanced aspects of endoscopic spine surgery, including uniportal and Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy (UBE), lumbar decompression and fusion, and cervical uniportal and biportal endoscopy.