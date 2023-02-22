e-Paper Get App
Indore: To educate girls Childline starts 'Peer Tutors Programme'

Childline will be conducting a series of educational lectures through this programme. The duration of this programme is of six months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide better educational facilities to adolescent girls in the district, Childline along with Delhi-based organisation Aas has started ‘The Peer Tutors Programme” (Jabardast Jagrik).

“We all have gone through the Covid phase which was very challenging for all of us. Everyone's life has been greatly affected, but its greatest effect was witnessed in the educational lives of adolescent girls. The schools were completely closed, and it affected many girls from poor families. Therefore, to improve the level of education of those girls, a peer tutors programme is being implemented.” said, Rahul Gothane, Childline coordinator.

In all, 14 peer tutors were selected by the organisation Aas, and they are teaching around 350 poor girls who study in government schools. They are taught for two hours each day.

Gothane said, “Girls who have dropped out of their school due to lack of money have been identified through the survey. After talking to them and their parents, they have been persuaded to get admitted in the coming session. Our peer tutors who are teaching under this programme are young fellows who are working in the interest of society with great enthusiasm.”

Classes are being conducted at the following places in Indore city.

Khajrana

Mansab Nagar

Roshan Nagar

Baba Ki Bagh

Jhalla Colony

Dhabli

Chirakhan

Nivaniya

