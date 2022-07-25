Indore: Timely police action saves elderly man

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Timely action by police managed to save an elderly man, who was found unconscious in his flat in Palasia area on Sunday. The residents of the building had informed the police after not getting any response from inside for a long time. Further treatment is going on.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that the society president of Sanwariya Park Building in Sevasardar Nagar informed that an elderly man is living alone in flat number 401 of the building. The delivery boy who came to drop his lunch box knocked on the door, but could not get any response from inside. The residents of the building also knocked on the door but no one opened the door.

After receiving information, the Palasia police station in charge Bais, head constable Bhagchand, constables Shravan and Nandlal reached the building. The police in the presence of the residents broke open the door of the flat and found the elderly man unconscious on the bed.

The officers immediately called a doctor there, and managed to save his life. The doctor informed the police that the elderly person was unconscious due to a cardiac arrest and due to the timely treatment he was saved. The doctor also thanked the police for the excellent job.

