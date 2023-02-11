Indore: Time for students to knuckle down as registrations for CUET-UG begin

Representative image | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s time for Class XII students to knuckle down not only to prepare for their board exams and simultaneously for the common university entrance test (CUET), a gateway to after-school courses of around 100 universities in the country, including 39 central universities, as registrations for the entrance test have started.

The registration window will remain open till March 13.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had participated in the maiden CUET held last year, has once again opted for it to admit students in its 23 after-school courses.

Last year, the DAVV was the only university from the state which had participated in CUET for UG and PG programmes.

This year, two more universities, Barkatullah University and Vikram University from the state are participating in the CUET.

A total of 97 universities, including 39 central universities, 13 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 33 private universities are participating in the CUET.

The advance city intimation slip will be released on April 30. According to the official notice, CUET-UG 2023 will be conducted between May 21 and May 31. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in English and 12 other Indian languages.

This year, the NTA has made several changes in the CUET. It has increased the number of exam slots from two to three phases in a day. The number of questions to be attempted in sections 2 and 3 has been reduced this year, the number of subjects has been increased, and so has the application fee.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)