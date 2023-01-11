Indore: Til Chaturthi fair begins in Khajrana Ganesh with Dhwaj Pujan

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Til Chaturthi fair began with Dhwaj Pujan in Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Tuesday morning which saw the enthusiastic participation by large number of NRI guests.

Chairman of Temple Management Committee and collector Ilayaraja T, visited the temple early in the morning to worship at Khajrana Ganesh.

The bhog was offered to Khajrana Ganesh. After the worship and Mahaarti the collector and corporator also distributed prasad of sesame and jiggery laddus to the devotees who came for darshan. Lakhs of devotees come to the Khajrana Ganesh for darshan during the course of the next three-days.

Volunteers step up for better arrangements

This year apart from the guards, 200 volunteers will also take care of the arrangements. More than 50 Bhakta Mandal workers are engaged in distributing Prasad. A fair has also been organised in the premises.

NRIs welcomed at Khajrana temple, served food

Many NRI delegates reached the Khajrana temple in Indore on the occasion of ‘Til Chauth’. The guests were welcomed with warm hospitality and were welcomed by giving them a memento of Khajrana Ganesh, Laddu, and a stole.

In addition to this, ‘fariyali’ food was cooked in the Khajrana temple for the people who were fasting on the occasion of Til Chauth.

NRI Akhilesh Laddha informed Free Press that it was a special day of Til Chauth when he reached Khajrana temple and got the blessings of Lord Ganesh. He further added that he got a lot of support from the local people.