Indore: Tigress Jamna Gives Birth To Three Cubs | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the third time in six months, a big cat gave birth to cubs in the city zoo on Sunday morning. This time it was tigress Jamna who gave birth to three cubs following white tigress Sundari and lioness Megha who had given birth to three and two cubs respectively.

Nine-year-old Jamna has become a mother for the fourth time. According to the zoo administration, now the zoo has 11 tigers and 9 lions. Being a Sunday, a huge crowd of onlookers turned up to see Jamna and the young cubs.

According to the zoo administration, Jamna and the cub are completely healthy. Officials said that Akash and Jamna pair up. Tigress Jamna gave birth to three cubs one after the other till ten o'clock on Sunday morning.

These cubs are completely healthy and have not been away from their mother and all of them are in a single enclosure. According to officials, all three cubs are yellow tigers.

Last time Jamna gave birth to four cubs, of which one was white and three were yellow tigers. In January, the white tigress Ragini gave birth to four cubs, out of which only two yellow cubs are alive. Then in April, three cubs were born to Tigress Sundari.

Including these, five Bengal tiger cubs have been born in the zoo within three months. Then on August 10, the lioness Megha gave birth to two cubs.

“Tigress Jamna and all three cubs are completely healthy. Right now only the tigress is taking care of them. No one will go near them for a few months. Later we will consider shifting them to another enclosure,” said Dr Uttam Yadav, Incharge, Kamla Nehru Prani Sanghralaya.