Indore: TI suicide case; textile businessman surrenders in court

SPP Shrivastava said Jaiswal surrendered by presenting the application in the court of special judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari. The court sent the accused to police remand till August 16.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the TI suicide case, the textile businessman surrendered in court on Saturday. He had been absconding for a long time. The court has sent him to police remand till August 16.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Vishal Shrivastava said textile businessman Govind Jaiswal, was accused in the TI Hakam Singh Panwar suicide case under sections 306, 384 and 385 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. He surrendered in the district court on Saturday following the application submitted to the court under Section 44(2) Cr.PC.

On June 24, TI Hakam Singh, posted in Bhopal, committed suicide by shooting himself in the old police control-room. The police have registered a case against four people. They include a woman ASI, her brother, the TI’s third wife, Reshma, and textile businessman Govind Jaiswal.

Police failed to arrest him

Accused Jaiswal had been on the run since the case was registered in June. It has been more than a month that the accused has been on the run but the police failed to locate and arrest him, after which he surrendered in court.



