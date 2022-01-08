Indore: Three women held for duping man of Rs 75K

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three women were arrested for duping a man of Rs 75,000 after marrying him in the Central Kotwali area on Friday. The man lodged a complaint with the police when one of the women, who married the complainant, fled from his home after only two days. The role of the other people involved in the crime is being investigated by the police.

Central Kotwali police station-in-charge Ashok Patidar said that a certain Ravi of the area lodged a complaint, saying that he had got married to a woman named Reshma, a resident of the Dwarkapuri area, on December 24. Two days after the marriage, Reshma was missing from Ravi’s place. He searched for her everywhere and later informed the police about her disappearance. Ravi had given Rs 75,000 for the marriage to Reshma. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman got married with the complainant after changing her identity. Her original name is Radhika and she is a resident of the Rajendra Nagar area of the city. Later, the police arrested Radhika, Manju and Pooja.

TI Patidar said that Ravi’s acquaintance, Vinod, from Dewas had told him to meet a certain Manju. He later met Manju’s acquaintance, Pooja. The women had encouraged him to meet a girl whome he could marry and asked for Rs 90,000 from him. Later, the deal was done settled for Rs 75,000. Pooja had posed as the mother of the bride, while Manju had been introduced as the sister of the bride.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:30 AM IST