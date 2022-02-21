Indore: Three transfers of technologies done to their industrial partners at 39th Foundation Day function of RRCAT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, the R&D unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, celebrated its 39thFoundation Day at a function on Monday in which three transfers of technologies were done.

The chief guest on the occasion was Dr B Venkatraman, director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, a highly accomplished technocrat and scientific administrator. Dr Shankar V Nakhe, director, RRCAT, Indore, presented a detailed account of the salient contributions made by RRCAT in the past one year in the areas of lasers, accelerators and associated technologies, particularly for societal benefits.

An important event during the function was the ‘Transfer of Technologies’, developed at RRCAT, to the industrial partners. The occasion was graced by several eminent personalities of Indore from the fields of academics, medicine and the district administration.

Officials from RRCAT said that, at the event, they transferred three technologies, one of which was the ‘Technology Transfer of Raman Probe’, a hand-held opto-mechanical module for in situ measurement of artifact-free Raman spectra from low Raman active materials, like biological tissues. It was transferred to Research India.

Another technology, OncoVision, a low-cost, hand-held fluorescence imaging tool for improved visual assessment of malignant and potentially malignant oral lesions was transferred to Applied Optical Technologies Pvt. Ltd; the other technology, TuBerculoScope, which is a low-cost fluorescence imaging device for sputum smear microscopy for diagnosis of tuberculosis, was transferred to Research India.

Chief guest Dr Venkatraman said, “We had a transfer of technology to incubation which is based on the scientific principles of radiation. This world is focusing on deep learning and artificial intelligence. Deep learning is very important in health care. With this, we can develop products which can be used not just for detection, but also for quantification. Before treatment, we need to quantify that area which is very active or the area which can be normal but gets active.”

