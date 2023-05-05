 Indore: Three persons detained for misbehaving with university employees
The two injured employees were taken to the hospital by the university administration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were detained by the police for misbehaving with the professors and employees of a university situated on Bypass Road on Thursday. It is said that some student leaders reached the college after two employees were hurt when an electricity wire fell near the campus on Wednesday.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that a case has been registered against Ravi Choudhary, Kunal Patwari and some other unidentified persons on the complaint of the dean of the university. The two injured employees were taken to the hospital by the university administration. The student leaders reached there and they alleged that no senior person from the university reached the hospital to meet the injured people. Then, they allegedly misbehaved with the professors and the employees. The police are investigating the case further.

