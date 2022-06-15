Indore: Three MoUs signed between Heartfulness and IIST Group

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three MoUs were signed between the Heartfulness organisation of Hyderabad and the IIST Group of Institutes on Monday under the Ram Chandra Mission—Sahaj Marg. These MoUs will help the students of IIST/IIP/IIMR to achieve new dimensions in their careers and personality by learning meditation and yoga. The director-general of the college, Arun S Bhatnagar, said it was a matter of great fortune that Daaji Kamlesh Patel, global head of Ram Chandra Mission, was present in Indore and this MoU was taking shape in his dignified presence.

The Madhya Pradesh government has honoured the revered Daaji by accepting him as the state guest and honouring his invaluable contribution to the field of yoga and meditation. His goal is to spiritually develop the world through meditation. Moving ahead in this series, Shri Ram Chandra Mission Sahaj Marg—Heartfulness Organisation and IIST Group of Institutes have entered into a contract. Under this contract, Bhatnagar said, the aim of the institution was to make students proficient in the latest disciplines of their respective fields, along with physical, mental and moral development under the Samagra Samutkarsh Yojana in all the three institutions.