Indore: Three minors detained for thrashing, forcing boy to chant religious slogan 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy of a minority community was allegedly stripped naked, beaten with a leather belt and forced to chant a religious slogan in the city. The three minor boys belonging to another community filmed the entire incident that went viral on Thursday. However, the police warned that action would be taken against anyone who shares or circulates the video on social media.

The matter pertains to the Lasudia police station area where on April 12, three boys between the age group of 12-14 lured the victim to an isolated area on the pretext of giving him free toys. The victim and accused are known to each other as they used to play together. The juvenile accused then took off the victim’s clothes, abused him and forced him to chant religious slogans of their community.

The victim’s father has lodged a complaint in the matter. After registering a case, the police also detained the boys, who allegedly thrashed the complainant’s son.

One of the children, who thrashed the child, also filmed the entire act with a cell phone.

After the video went viral, Indore Commissioner of police warned people against spreading the video of the incident on social media as both the victim and other boys involved in the act are juvenile. Strict legal action will be initiated against anyone found sharing the video on social media, he warned.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the boys are minors so they were released from the police station on the surety of their parents and they were served notices by the police.