Indore: Three including two police constable killed in car collision

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two police personnel and a civilian were killed in an Acer-car collision between Kanad and Simrol area, late in the night.

Simrol police have sent the bodies for post-mortem in the district hospital.

According to the information received, constable Kuldeep, 28, of 15th battalion Indore, constable Dharmendra, 28, of 15th battalion native Bala Ghat, and Vinod 32 of Kannada were going on Khanda road late in the night when an Eicher driver coming at a high speed from Kanad village, negligently hit the vehicle.

All three died on the spot.

Further details are awaited.

