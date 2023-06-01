Indore: Three including a girl arrested for opening fire on youth 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The girl, who accused a youth of opening fire on her and injuring him, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. Two of her friends were also arrested for opening fire using a firearm following an argument between the girl and a person in the Azad Nagar area on Tuesday night.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the girl named Alisha from Chandan Nagar area had reached the police station on Tuesday night and alleged that a person named Ashu injured her with a firearm. She received a bullet injury in one of her legs.

The police took her to the hospital and investigated the matter when it was found that the girl along with her two friends Mohammad Kaif and Moin had gone to Ashu’s place and they had an argument over financial issues.

The situation turned intense and a person threw a stone at them. One of the accused opened fire and Alisha came into the line of fire and sustained the bullet injury. After finding the role of the girl and her two friends in the firing, the police arrested the trio and they are being questioned further.