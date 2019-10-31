Indore: Three held with stolen goods, valuables worth over 8 lakh

Indore: Crime branch on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with thefts at locked housed houses in Vijay Nagar and Hira Nagar area. Stolen goods and valuables worth over 8 lakh were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned for other crimes.

Following a rise in theft incidents in the city, a team of crime branch was constituted to trace the accused involved in such crimes. The team received a tip-off that three persons were roaming to sell a stolen LED TV in Vijay Nagar area. Acting on the information, the crime branch team reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest three persons after cordoning off the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amrendra Singh said that the accused have been identified as Sanjay Kushwah alias Sanju of Nanda Nagar, Akash alias Gopal Nihore of Bajrang Nagar and Rahul of Subhash Nagar area of the city. A LED TV was recovered from them and they could not give a satisfactory answer from where they had procured it. Later, they allegedly confessed to stealing the TV from a house in Scheme Number 74 a few days ago.

Accused Sanjay told the police that he is an auto-rickshaw driver. He was earlier booked in Hira Nagar police station for his involvement in thefts, assault and gambling. He was involved in committing thefts since 2012. His accomplices Rahul and Akash also involved in many thefts. The accused went around a locality in auto-rickshaw and committed thefts at locked houses.

They further told police that they had stolen gold and other valuables from a house and they sold the stolen jewellery to a goldsmith named Ajay Goswami of Kalani Nagar at his shop located in Sarafa Market. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments from the accused and also arrested jeweller Ajay.

The accused allegedly admitted committing thefts at two houses in Sukhaliya and two housed in Pardeshipura area. Thus, the accused committed thefts at 13 places in the city.

Goldsmith Ajay told the police that he was buying stolen ornaments from Sanjay for two years.