Indore: Three held for threatening truck driver for money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested for threatening a container truck driver for money while brandishing a knife in the Lasudia area on Thursday. A knife and a bike without a registration number were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further. The police said that the accused used to threaten people for money.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the truck driver, Rajnandan Jadhav, had lodged a complaint that he was stopped by three people in the Lasudia area on August 15 and they had demanded money from him by brandishing a knife. When he refused to give them any money, the accused thrashed him and attacked him with a knife.

The police registered a case against the unidentified accused and started a search for them. On Thursday, police received information about the accused and managed to arrest them from near Vistara Kankad on the Bypass Road.

The accused were identified as Shahrukh, Shahzad and Firoz—all residents of the Khajrana area. A knife and a bike were recovered from them. TI Dudhi said the accused were arrested while they were planning to commit a crime on the Bypass Road. They are being questioned about other crimes they may have committed.

