Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police arrested three people for stealing goods worth lakhs of rupees in the Lasudia area on Sunday.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said Vedant Soni of Pipariya had lodged a complaint stating that he was a trader in edible oils and had ordered 660 boxes containing soybean oil and 95 boxes of dalda ghee from two places in the city.

He had searched for a transporter on the Internet. He was contacted by accused Vikran, who said he could transport his goods. He loaded the goods from Lasudia, but did not deliver it to Pipariya, following which the trader lodged a police complaint.

The police investigated the case and managed to arrest three people—Vikram, Prakash and Arjun—for the crime. The police have seized the goods worth Rs 7 lakh from the accused and further investigations are underway. Two mini-trucks were also seized from them.

