Indore: Three held for killing girl, dumping body in chamber

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including the prime accused, were arrested for killing a woman and then dumping her body in a drainage chamber, a police officer said on Sunday. The main accused had an extra-marital affair with the deceased, police said.

According to a crime branch officer, a highly decomposed lower portion of a woman's body was recovered from the sewerage line in the Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area in February 2021.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dixit said that the body was highly decomposed so it was a challenge for the police to identify the deceased. During the investigation, police came to know that a girl, whose parents live in the Kishanganj area, was missing for more than two years. The police took information about the girl and found that a person named Vishal Prajapat was in touch with her. The police detained Vishal, who lives near the spot where the body part was found. Later, his friends Satyanarayan and Shivnandan were also detained by the police.

The accused allegedly confessed their crime and they said that Vishal is married but he used to meet the deceased named Sulochana (name changed). When his wife came to know about the same, she started fighting with Vishal and told him to stop seeing her. Then, Vishal called Sulochana to his home on the pretext of talking to his wife. When Sulochana reached there, the accused reportedly strangled her to death.

Later, Vishal with the help of his friends dumped the body in the chamber. Police believe that the body decomposed due to which it got detached and the police recovered only the lower part of the body. The upper portion could not be recovered till the filing of the report.

Police said that the girl was reported missing in 2020 and her body was recovered from the chamber one year after her disappearance.