Indore: DAVV enters diamond jubilee year, celebrations today

DAVV, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As it enters diamond jubilee year on May 1, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has organised certain activities to mark the day.

“The university, which was established in 1964, would complete is 59 years of odyssey on May 1 and enter in the 60 th year. We have planned to celebrate the commencement of 60 th year,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

The university organised a walk on the UTD campus at 6.30 am. Thereafter, the VC would garland statue of Malwa’s erstwhile queen Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and then inaugurate office of pensioners on RNT Marg campus at 11 am.

A cultural programme and addresses by higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Shankar Lalwani, and youth commission chairman Nishant Khare have been organised at 3.30 pm at the university auditorium.

Jain said that the university would hold several events throughout as part of the diamond jubilee year celebration.

Applications invited for distance learning courses

Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), an entity of DAVV, has invited applications for admission in two-year MBA and two-year MCA programmes. CDOE director Prof Pratosh Bansal said that the interested candidates can apply for the courses till August 26. He said that the admissions would be granted in direct mode. It means no entrance exam will be held. The first counselling will be held on August 27.