Indore: Three held for duping people in name of doubling currency notes

They duped a man of Rs 30k after which the police arrested the accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police on Saturday arrested three men (two of them are from Bihar), in connection with duping people on the pretext of doubling currency notes using a chemical. The accused used to change the piece of paper with original notes. They are being questioned further.

According to police station in-charge Dinesh Verma, a person had lodged a complaint that he was duped of Rs 30k by three persons, who lured him to double his currency notes using a chemical. The police registered a case and began a search operation to nab the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested three persons from near Star Square. They allegedly confessed to duping the man. Later, they were taken to the police station.

The accused were identified as Jogendra Nigwal, a resident of Alok Nagar area of the city, Sheikh Ehtesham and Sheikh Munna, the residents of Katihar in Bihar. The police have also recovered plain papers, scale, whitener, chemical, lighter etc, from the accused.

According to Verma, the accused used to cut the paper piece in size of the original currency note using the cutter and the scale. They used to paste a thing like a security thread on the piece of paper. During this process, the accused used to change fake notes with the original ones. Thus, they used to gain the trust of the people. After that the accused used to demand more money from the victims to double the currency notes.