Indore: Three Generations Come Together To Cast Their Votes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three generations of the Vyas family came together to cast their votes, where the grandmother Sharda Vyas is over 80 years old.

She had the opportunity to use her franchise at home but she preferred to go to the polling station to cast her vote as she was very excited to go to the polling station with her family to use her right to vote.

She added that that my granddaughter was a first time voter and we wanted to make it special for her.

G Dhoot Family

The Dhoot family went together to cast their vote. The grandfather Om Dhoot said my granddaughter came here from Pune for Diwali vacations but extended her stay as she was excited to use her power of exercising her franchise for the first time. We all went together to support her and make her first experience of voting special for all of us.

