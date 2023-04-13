Indore: Three-day Indian Journalism Fest from tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Indian Journalism Festival, which is expected to be attended by more than 100 senior journalists and editors from different media organisations, is going to be organised by State Press Club, MP, from April 14.

The theme of the fest is “Media and Society: Trembling Faith.”

During the event, a souvenir focused on the media's code of conduct will also be published. As many as 17 senior journalists will be felicitated at the festival for best investigative journalism.

Media persons doing better work in the city will also be honoured.

Club president Praveen Kumar Khariwal, chief general secretary Navneet Shukla and programme coordinator SudeshTiwari told reporters that the festival is being organised in the memory of senior journalists late Rahul Barpute, Prabhash Joshi, Rajendra Mathur, Manikchand Vajpayee, Sharad Joshi, Abhay Chhajlani and Ved Pratap because of whom Indore got international recognition in journalism.

The festival will start at 11 am at Ravindra Natya Griha on Friday.

In the inaugural session, a brainstorming session will be held on the topic of trust in media and society. Media persons of Indore will be felicitated with awards on this day at 7 pm at Shreemaya Hotel alongside AB Road.

On the second day of the event, a brainstorming session will be held on the topic of radio and TV journalism, voice and style at 11 am. In the evening, 17 senior journalists of the state will be bestowed with Surendra Pratap Singh Memorial Award.

On the last day of the event, there will be a session on the topic of our country in the eyes of foreign media.

