Indore: Three Covid-19 positive passengers stopped from boarding Dubai flight at Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three were stopped from boarding Air India’s Dubai-bound flight at Devi Ahilya Bai Airport, Indore on Wednesday after they were found infected with coronavirus, an Airport official said.

Official said that a total of 112 passengers were to board the weekly Dubai flight. Out of them, three including 1 female and 2 male were tested Covid-19 positive, the official said, adding that all three have been handed over to the health department.

Among them, two are from Indore and one is from Shajapur. They have been put under home isolation, a health official said.

As per the rules, all passengers travelling to Dubai have to undergo Rapid PCR test at the Airport.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:53 PM IST