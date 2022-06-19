e-Paper Get App

Indore: Three arrested with three stolen bikes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths from Sagar were arrested for bike lifting in Sanyogitaganj area on Saturday. Three stolen bikes were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the policemen in civil dress were deployed at various parking lots like MY Hospital, Dawa Bazar, Zoo etc to keep an eye on the suspicious people. The policemen spotted three youths in the parking lot. The policemen kept an eye on them. The accused were arrested by the police when they were trying to steal a bike from there.

The accused were identified as Deepak Lodhi, Ajay Lodhi and Rajpal Ahirwar, all residents of Sagar. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from the Sanyogitaganj and Tukoganj area of the city. So far, three bikes have been recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

