Indore: Three arrested with Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Indore: Police nabbed three persons while they were waiting to deliver a consignment of Alprazolam tablets (regulated drug tablets) worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Chandan Nagar area on Friday. The accused are being questioned about their accomplices who provided them with the tablets.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said acting on a tip-off, a team led by Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar arrested three persons from near Sipur Lake. The accused also tried to flee from the spot but the police had cordoned off the area and the accused were arrested. Police recovered three plastic bags containing about 36,000 tablets of Alprazolam from the accused. The recovered tablets are worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

The accused were identified as Wajid Sheikh, a resident of Juna Pitha, Laxmi Narayan Pal of Ganesh Nagar area (permanent resident of Guna district) and Jitendra Kirar, a resident of Gwalior. The accused were booked under the relevant section of NDPS Act and they are being questioned. The police are searching for the other accused indulged in such crime. Also, their source of Alprazolam tablets is also being searched by the police.

During the questioning, it was revealed that accused Wajid was earlier arrested by the police in the city for his involvement in theft, assault etc.