 Indore: Three acquitted in manhandling case due to lack of evidence
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Saturday acquitted three youths due to lack of evidence. 

Advocate Sachin Kumar Verma said that the prosecution wasn’t unable to prove their point thus the accused Sachin, Amit and Hemant were acquitted by the court of Prempal Singh Thakur. 

The victim had alleged that the three accused had manhandled him and attacked him with a knife to get Rs 500 from him. “During the hearing, the victims statements were found contradictory and the court declared them unreliable,” said Verma.

Also, the forensic examination proved to be inconclusive as the victim's wounds were from some sharp object/knife but according to the investigation officer's statement, he did not seize any weapon from the accused’s. Furthermore, the weapon produced by the police in the court is of another case, it was proved.

Verma also said that on the date of crime, the accused Sachin and Amit were in police custody. “The court on finding evidences and witnesses unreliable acquitted the accused,” said Verma. 

article-image

