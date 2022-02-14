Indore: Third Wave of Covid-19 fast fading from the city; Patients discharged in 10 days 168% more than positive patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the third wave of Covid-19 is fading fast from the city, the number of patients found positive is far less than the number of patients being discharged in the past 10 days. Going through numbers, one finds that the number of patients found positive in the past 10 days was only 4,269, while the number of patients discharged was about 168 per cent more at 11,465. The highest gap in the number of positive patients and discharged ones was on February 6 at 1,389.

‘Third Wave peak in city is now over’

‘Indore had seen a peak of the Third Wave of Covid-19 in the last week of January and cases have been decreasing ever since then. It’s believed that the number of daily cases will drop to two digits in the next couple of days. The cases will drop to their lowest level by the end of the month. Even when the cases are decreasing, people mustn’t stop following the Covid protocol as the disease is new and it’s uncertain that new variants of the disease won’t be found’ — A senior health officer

‘All Covid Care Centres empty’

‘All Covid Care Centres are empty as there are no takers for the empty beds. The district administration has decided to shut the Covid Care Centres, especially Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre, Manpur, Depalpur, and other areas. The highest number of Covid-19 patients admitted to the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre was only 99 and it didn’t even reach 100 in the Third Wave. The highest number of cases during the second wave at the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre was over 600’ — Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre-in-charge

No. of +ve & discharged patients in past 10 days

Date Positive patients Discharged patients

February 12 219 571

February 11 220 1,422

February 10 228 581

February 9 351 712

February 8 365 1,019

February 7 335 510

February 6 391 1,780

February 5 589 1,566

February 4 679 1,652

February 3 892 1,652

Total 4,269 11,465

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:12 AM IST