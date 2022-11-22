Indore: Thieves target six Siyaganj shops, decamp with Rs 8L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted six shops in Siyaganj and managed to flee with Rs 8 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Two suspects were captured on CCTVs installed in the market. However, they could not be arrested till the filing of this report. The traders are angry after this incident which comes close on the heels of the incident in which two traders were threatened at gunpoint by a youth in Siyaganj Market a few days ago.

The traders are fearful and said that they fear being robbed if they take money home.

According to the Central Kotwali Police, the incident occurred in the DM Supari Market in Siyaganj. Thieves broke into six betel nut shops and took the cash kept in these shops. Trader Jaipal Nehlani told media persons that Rs 7.52 lakh was stolen from his shop while the remaining amount was stolen from five other shops in the market. Jaipal had kept the money in the shop to deposit it in the bank on Monday. He was afraid of taking cash home so he had kept the money in the shop. Two persons were captured on the CCTV installed in the market. Their faces are clearly visible. According to the traders, thieves took away Rs 7,000 from Shri Ganesh Trading shop of Manish Agrawal, Rs 7,000 from Nawab’s shop, Rs 15,900 from Kiran Supari Shop and Rs 6,000 from Bombay Traders.

A trader said that the police do not patrol the market regularly. The thieves took advantage of this and targeted the shops one by one and managed to flee with cash. No security guard was deployed in the market. After examining the CCTV footage, the police believe only two persons were involved in the theft. However, CCTVs installed at other locations are also being examined to identify the accused.

The police claimed that the accused who had threatened two traders at gunpoint in the earlier incident has been arrested and a fake pistol has been recovered from him but the traders are still fearful.

