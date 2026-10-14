Indore Thieves Target Jain Temple, Two Houses In Separate Burglaries, Steal Cash And Gold Jewellery | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted Shitalnath Jain Shwetamber Temple in the Dwarkapuri police station area on Oct 11 night, stealing cash collections, silver coins, flowers, rings and a donation box.

The theft surfaced on Oct 12 morning when priest Mohan Singh found the main door locks broken. Trust secretary Chetan Bhandari complained to police, saying the donation box usually contained Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.

The box was last opened in August. Donated silver items were kept in trust lockers. Police registered a case and began examining nearby CCTV footage.

Owner out on Mumbai trip; thief targets house

In another incident under Kanadiya police station, a thief targeted Bicholi Mardana resident Monika Karnawa's house while she and her husband were in Mumbai. Their children and servants were home.

On Oct 1, domestic help found the bedroom cupboards ransacked. The suspect stole two gold tops, two gold pendants, a diamond-studded pendant, three watches, a necklace with earrings and Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 cash.

Family CCTV footage showed an unidentified person entering the bedroom around 2 am on Oct 1.

Thieves decamp with valuables from locked house

Another theft occurred at Green Land Apartment, Paricharika Nagar, under Tilak Nagar police station.

Complainant Kusum Gupta and her daughter left for work at 11 am on Oct 11. Her daughter-in-law locked the house at 1.30 pm, left the key near the channel gate and visited her mother.

Returning at 7 pm, they found the outer lock open and the key inside. Thieves broke the wardrobe locks and stole three pairs of silver anklets, a silver Ganesha idol, 10 silver coins, two silver chains, a silver bracelet, toe rings, gold rings, gold earrings, a 'mangalsutra' with a gold pendant and Rs 85,000 cash.