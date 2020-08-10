Indore: Thieves target doctor's house in Lasudia area

Thieves targeted a doctor's house in Lasudia area and decamped with cash and US dollars, on Saturday. The police said thieves struck at Dr Ompratap Singh's house at Shikarji Dreams in Talawali Chanda area.

The family members were out for some work when the thieves entered the house after breaking open the lock of the main gate.

The thieves managed to flee with 252 US dollars, Rs. 32,000 in cash, and gold and silver ornaments from there. The police are examining the CCTVs to trace the accused.

In another incident, thieves entered the house of Omprakash Makhija in Khatiwala Tank and took away cash and a mobile phone from there.