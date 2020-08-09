Indore: Jawan's widow ties rakhis on 'rakhwala bhais'

Indore: Widow of BSF soldier Mohanlal Suner celebrated Rakshabandhan on Saturday. She tied the bond of sibling to 20 youths who had donated to build her house in Peer Pipliya village in Betma area of Indore district.

Her neighbour Ram Barod said, "On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the martyr's widow Raju Bai contacted all the 20 youths and invited them to come over for Rakhi.

She tied rakhis to all the 20 youths and celebrated sibling bonding. She also thanked them for helping her in a crucial hour.

In 2018, a group of 20 youth vowed on Raksha Bandhan day to collect funds to replace the old hut of Raju Bai and also install a statue of martyr jawan Mohanlal Suner in the village.

They started an initiative One Cheque One Sign for Shaheed Mission with the target of collecting Rs 11 lakh for the two objectives. The group generated the target amount within three months and the house was built in eight months for Raju Bai and her family.

In 2019, on Rakshabandhan day, Raju Bai and her family shifted to their new house. While she attempted to take possession, in an extremely touching gesture, the youths had place their palms on the ground and made their "sister" walk on the same to make a grih pravesh. Out of the Rs 11 lakh collected, Rs 10 lakh was used to build the house while the remaining sum will be used to prepare and install the statue of martyr Mohanlal Suner.