Indore: Thieves take away cash, valuables from locked flat

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a flat and managed to flee with cash and valuables from there in the Juni Indore area, police said on Wednesday. Some suspects were captured on CCTV installed near the spot and the police are trying to identify them.

According to the police, the incident took place at the flat of Amit Nandwani in Rajmahal Colony. Nandwani in his complaint said that unidentified persons broke open the lock of his flat and decamped with Rs 40,000 in cash and valuables worth Rs 50,000 from there. On reaching home, the family members found the lock broken and informed the police.

Police investigated the spot and registered a case against the unidentified persons. Many CCTVs near the spot were checked by the police and they found some suspects who are being identified.