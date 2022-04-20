Indore: Thieves break into locked house, flee with cash and items worth Rs 18.5 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth Rs 18.5 lakh from there, the police said on Tuesday. The family had gone to attend a wedding in Ujjain on April 16 and returned on April 18. A CCTV is installed opposite the house but it was not working. The police could not identify the thieves even after 24 hours.

According to the Lasudia police, the incident took place at the house of Ankur Agrawal, in Iris Park Township, in the Talawali Chanda area. The family members said the thieves took away gold ornaments worth Rs 17 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the wardrobe. The family alleged that the management of the township and the security guards were responsible for the incident.

Sources claimed that the police did not patrol the area, especially in the night, due to which the thieves managed to commit the theft. It was also difficult for the police to trace the accused as many CCTVs of the township are not working. However, the police said the CCTVs of other places were being examined and the thieves would be arrested soon.

Mobile-snatcher manages to flee from e-rickshaw

A man who was arrested by the police for mobile phone-snatching managed to flee while he was being taken to the Central Jail from the court on Tuesday. He, reportedly, slipped off his handcuffs and managed to flee after jumping out of the e-rickshaw.

Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said the accused, Rahul, was arrested on Monday for snatching a mobile phone from a person. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and was being taken to the Central Jail in an e-rickshaw when he escaped. The cops taking him to jail tried to chase him but could not catch him. The police could not arrest him until the filing of this report. The MG Road police have registered a case against the accused under Section 224 of the IPC and started a search for him.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:39 AM IST