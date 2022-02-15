Indore: Thieves break into HDFC Bank, find no cash, flee before cops reach the spot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into HDFC Bank, Shehnai Residency branch, Kanadiya Road in the wee hours of Monday. They cut the cable of the bank siren due to which the bank head office received the alert and they immediately informed the police. However, the thieves fled the scene before police reached the spot. Two suspects were captured in the CCTVs installed in the bank. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage.

According to Khajrana police station staff, the incident took place at around 2.30 am. The thieves first entered the ATM booth near the bank but they could not steal cash from there. Later, they broke into the bank branch after breaking open the locks.

Police said that while cutting the wire of CCTVs, the thieves cut the wire of the siren and the officers posted at the head office in Mumbai received an alert. They informed the local management after which the police were informed. Soon after receiving information, the police reached the spot but by then the accused had fled. Two suspects were captured in the CCTVs but their faces are not clear. They checked the cabins but they didn’t find cash. No security guards are deployed at the bank or the ATM booth.

The incident raised questions on police alertness in Khajrana and Kanadiya area as the thieves reached the bank carrying tools for theft but they were not stopped by the police.

Fire in ATM machine, Rs 8L gutted

A fire broke out in an ATM booth in Betma area after thieves attempted to steal cash from the ATM in the wee hours of Monday. It is said that the thieves were using a gas cutter to open the ATM machine when the cash tray caught fire and it spread in the machine due to which Rs 8 lakh were gutted inside the machine.

Betma police station in charge Sanjay Sharma said that the incident took place in an ATM booth of a nationalised bank at around 2.30 am. Two suspects were captured in the CCTV. While Rs 8 lakh was gutted in the fire, another machine in the booth which had Rs 10 lakh, did not catch fire.

Sharma said that the CCTVs were also destroyed due to the fire in the booth. They had to recover footage from the head office of the bank. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons and they are being searched. The CCTVs installed at other places near the spot are also being checked by the police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:35 AM IST