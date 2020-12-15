Indore: Thieves attack isolated house in Lasudia area, decamp with cash, valuables worth Rs 7 lakh

Indore: In the second such incident in the past three day, now the thieves have targeted a house of an engineer of an infrastructure company in the Lasudia area. The family members had gone to attend a marriage function in Harda district when the thieves entered the house and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 7 lakh from there. The police have registered a case late on Monday and started an investigation.

The incident took place at the house of Rahul Jaganwar in Silver Park Colony on Bypass Road. Jaganwar told Free Press that he is an engineer in an infrastructure company. He, along with family members, had gone to his ancestral place in Harda to attend a wedding ceremony on December 9 and returned home on Monday night, ie December 14, when he found the lock of the main door broken and the goods disarrayed.

The door of two almirahs was found open. Jaganwar immediately informed the police when Dial-100 staff reached there and investigated the spot. The police then registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of Jaganwar. The CCTVs installed around the spot were examined but to no avail.

No police patrolling for a long time

Jaganwar claimed that lack of police patroling in the area has led to this crime. He said that earlier police used to patrol the area in the night but they could not be seen since a long time. Even after 15 hours after the incident was reported, the police didn’t reach the spot for the investigation. Two days ago, a boring machine was functional behind the house and maybe thieves committed crime by taking advantage of the sound of the boring machine, claimed Jaganwar.

No clue in theft at excise officer’s bungalow

On December 12, a theft incident was reported at the house of excise officer CP Sawale in Basant Vihar Colony in the same police station jurisdiction. The police are still clueless about the thieves in that incident.