Indore: Thief from Tanda, Dhar district ​held​ with stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakhs

Indore

Police arrested a notor​​ious thief from Tanda in Dhar district and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakh from him on Thursday.​ During questioning, he confessed that he along with his five accomplices had committed theft at many places in the city. A search is on for other accused in the case.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar ​said they had received information that a Tanda-based gang was behind several thefts in Lasudia and possibly other places in the city also. A team was constituted to trace this gang. ​Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested a man named Thakur alias Thakaria of Tanda from Lasudia area. The accused first tried to mislead the police but later he confessed to committing theft at many places with the help of five of his accomplices in the city. Thakur allegedly informed the police that the gang had committed theft in Lasudia, Khajrana, Omaxe City, and Rajendra Nagar area of the city.

The accused used to reach the city and recce the area before committing theft. They used to flee ​to ​their village after committing thefts in the city. The accused had spent the stolen cash and was trying to sell the valuables. The police have seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh to 15 lakh from the accused and started a search for his accomplices named Sajay, Madaliya, Rajesh, Maniya and Bharat, the residents of Tanda in Dhar district.

Woman held for stealing valuables worth Rs 1 lakh​

A woman was arrested by the police on Thursday for stealing gold and silver ornaments from a place in Malharganj area. According to the police, valuables were stolen from a house in Ramnagar area a few days ago. The complainant had ​named the woman as ​a ​suspect. The police investigated the case and raided the house of the woman in Ujjain and recovered gold and silver valuables worth Rs 1 lakh from her. The accused named Sonu was arrested by the police and she is being interrogated by the police.