Indore: The First Holy Ecstasy of 27 children at Red Church

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The First Holy Ecstasy, considered the most important sacrament, was provided to 14 girls and 13 boys in the early morning hours of Sunday by the Bishop of Indore Diocese at Red Church. All the 27 children who received the Holy Communion were accompanied by their parents and relatives while entering the church premises in a procession.

In his discourse, the Bishop of Indore Diocese, Rev. Chacko, said, “It’s true that, if there’s a blessing of the Lord, everything can be achieved. All the parents and teachers of the world also love children and want them to obey their commands. In the same way, God, the Father, also wants all believers to obey his commands. That’s why we should obey God’s commands in every walk of life because, by obeying His commands, we show our love for God. And, thus, we’re connected to the Lord and, when we’re connected to God, God Himself showers his blessings on us.”

The Holy Mass was offered at the Holy Ecstasy under the leadership of Bishop Chacko and the parish priests of Red Church, Father Thomas Matthews, Father Nicholas, Father Singarayan, and others who were present during this ceremony. After the Mass, each child was also given a personal Bible and Holy Rosary by the bishop.