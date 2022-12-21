Indore: Thanks to collector, colonizer coughs up Rs 2 cr as development fees

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Plot holders of Brijnayni Colony are a happy lot that following the instructions of collector Dr Ilayaraja T., the coloniser has paid development fees to the tune of Rs 2 crore to the Town & Country Planning Department. This will pave the way for the plot holders to get the building permission.

The plot holders of the Brijnayni Colony, located near scheme 140 in Pipliyahana square, had lodged a complaint against the coloniser before the collector. They informed the collector that the development fee of the colony was not deposited by the coloniser and because of this, the colony was not being developed and they faced hurdles to get building permission.

Following their complaints, the collector took cognisance and summoned the coloniser to his office and gave him the bank guarantee instructions regarding the amount of development fee of about Rs 2.08 crore. Thereafter, he (the coloniser) submitted a bank guarantee of the stipulated amount.

The colony has over 108 plots. The plot holders made a beeline to the jansunwai on Tuesday with sweets and distributed the same among the staffers and the collector expressing their joy and gratitude towards Dr Ilayaraja.

Some of the residents who had been making rounds at the jansunwai for years were Sarvashri Ishwar Kalantri, Tapan Mandal, Vaibhav Verma, CS Salgia, Sanjay Paliwal among others.