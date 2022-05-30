Indore: Testing of samples was increased by four times, 12 cases found positive

AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuation in daily Covid cases, the testing of samples was increased by four times on Saturday, thanks to the transit visit of President Ramnath Kovind to the city.

The number of samples tested on Saturday was 890 and as many as 12 cases were found positive out of the total number of samples. However, sample testing decreased again to 366 on Sunday and as many as 4 cases were found positive.

District nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “Yes, testing was increased due to the visit of the President as samples of all the officers, staff and employees involved in any kind of duty for the President’s visit were taken to ensure safety against the deadly pandemic disease.” He added that the number of positive cases jumped to 12 on Saturday, but, fortunately, no officer, employee, or staff on VIP duty was found positive.

“Those found positive were the people who reached private laboratories or those reached the OPDs of government health facilities. The fluctuation in Covid cases continues in the city but it is not a reason of concern as not a single person out of these positive patients requires hospitalization,” Dr Malakar said. The number of active cases also increased by more than double in the past two weeks as these increased from 22 on May 14 to 47 on May 29.

Fluctuations in Covid cases

Date Samples tested Positive patients

May 29 366 4

May 28 890 12

May 27 206 3

May 26 262 8

May 25 246 10

May 24 205 6

May 23 80 5