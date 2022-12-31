Indore: Ten trucks and dumpers seized for illegal mining

Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mining and minerals department officials seized 10 trucks and dumpers for transporting minerals from illegal mines. Some of the vehicles were seized for overloading.

Mineral officer Dharmendra Chauhan said they carried out a surprise inspection to check illegal mining. They checked all the trucks loaded with minerals, and most had all the necessary papers. However, they seized 6 vehicles for being overloaded with sand and 4 vehicles were seized for transporting gitty illegally. The vehicles have been kept in the custody of Rajendra Nagar police station and Tejaji Nagar police station.

Action will be taken on all these seized vehicles under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh (Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules, 2022. Mineral inspector Jaideep Namdev and Home Guard jawans also helped during the action.